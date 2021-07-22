Caution: A wife's retirement may be dangerous to your health By Hank Wiesner Special to the Chickasaw Journal Jul 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I used to laugh at those guys who were always moaning and groaning about their honey-do lists.Now I are one, to be grammatically incorrect about it.When my wife retired from teaching several years ago, I was proud for her. After 40 years of dealing with little Johnny and Precious, she’s earned her rest.What I didn’t realize is that when she slowed down, my world was about to speed up.With her retired, she started having some of her friends over during the summers to enjoy time out on our deck behind our house.What that meant was I had to get the deck cleaned up and ready for them.It was sort of like a commanding general’s inspection, back in the day in the ol’ Marine Corps.So ol’ Jarhead here, your HOS – humble obedient servant – bought himself a pressure washer, deck cleaner, and moved all the furniture off the deck, while Sandra moved the ferns and plants.I lit off the pressure washer, set ‘er on full rock and roll, leaned into it, and pulled the trigger.Water flew. Dirt flew. Mud flew. Splinters of decking flew like fragmentation.I really love power tools.Things went so fast for the first plank or two that I thought I’d be done later that day.Ha!I soon realized that I was just scaring the dirt, washing off a few top layers, but leaving the deep-seated grime untouched.When I realized that, the truth sank in – this is gonna be a process.My quick little blitzkrieg war had degenerated into a house to house fight.I cleaned that deck plank by plank. And I cleaned off enough dirt to start my own garden. It had been a long time since I last pressure washed that deck.I was just glad all the dirt on my clothes was mine. If I had carried off that much of someone else’s dirt, I could have been charged with felony theft of property.After that came staining with some good water sealant.I by Golly had that deck ready to go when Sandra’s friends started having their afternoon soirees.And work inevitably leads to more work. With the pressure washer on the property, I’ve started dreaming up uses for it. Several more uses have come to me unbidden from my wife, bless her heart.You know, the house does need a good outside cleaning.And the cars haven’t been washed in a while.And that old rocker we bought from an Amish craftsman needs to be washed and stained as well.Sandra’s enjoying her retirement. I’m happy for her – nobody has earned it more.As for me, I’ll be happy just to live through it. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 73° Mostly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.. Tonight A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 22, 2021 @ 6:15 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Caution: A wife's retirement may be dangerous to your health 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal School board approves teacher pay for working ballgames, extracurricular activities Jul 21, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Circuit Court now under way in Okolona Jul 21, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Trustees discuss possible SRO Jul 21, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Regional Jail receives outstanding audit report Jul 21, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Hancock meets fans, signs autographs at Gather Jul 21, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists