HOULKA – Meeting Monday, July 22, the Chickasaw County School District School Board took care of the following items of business.
Trustees:
--Were called to order, held Invocation, and adopted the agenda.
--Approve application #1 for payment to CIG Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $224,953.70.
--Approved the resignation of Amber Bagwell as teacher, softball coach, and bus driver for the 2019-20 school year.
--Approved hiring Oswald G. Barnes as sixth grade language arts teacher for the 2019-20 school year.
--Approved hiring Lindsy Moore as slow pitch and fast pitch assistant softball coach for the 2019-20 school year.
--Accepted Emily Smith and James Benedict from the Houston School District for the 2019-20 school year.
--Approved the following releases for the 2019-20 school year: Lucas Williams to attend Pontotoc County School District and Zechariah Pratt to attend Tupelo School District.
--Approved the Cafeteria Policy and Procedures Booklet for the 2019-20 school year.