HOUSTON – The Chickasaw Development Foundation hosted their annual awards presentation on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The event, which was held at the CDF building on the west side of the square, was scheduled for earlier this year, with the usual banquet. However, due to COVID-19, the banquet was canceled.
The ceremony was limited to recipients of awards and a few guests of them.
There were a total of six awards presented.
They included:
– Civic organization, which was awarded to the New Century Club
– Public Organization, which was awarded to the Houston School District
– Young Entrepreneur, which was awarded to Desiree Abrams
– Spirit of Houston Award, which was awarded to Casey Moss
– Outstanding contributions to Houston and Chickasaw County, which was presented to Josh Earnest
– Public Service Award, which was awarded to Jonathan Blankenship
Each recipient was presented with a plaque by CDF Director Sean Johnson.
“I want to thank you on behalf of the Chickasaw Development Foundation and our commiunity, the City of Houston, for all that you have done to better us,” he said.
He went on to mention each recipient and their contributions.