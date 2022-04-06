HOUSTON – The Chickasaw Development Foundation (CDF) held their annual CDF Banquet last week.
The theme of this year’s banquet was “The future is now,” and the guest speaker was Lori Watts, Executive Director of the Marion County Economic Development District and the President of the Marion County Development Partnership.
The evening started with a meal prepared by Carol Koutroulis.
Following the meal, there was the annual presentation of awards, however, this year was different from year’s past. Instead of multiple awards across numerous categories, they gave out a sole award, the Spirit of Chickasaw County Award, and this year’s recipient was the Citizens of Chickasaw County.
“All through this Covid, the last two or three years, there’s been so much down, and Houston has really grown,” said CDF Board Member Mike Colbert, who presented the award. “In the last few years, Houston has moved forward, and it’s all about spirit and it’s all about what our clubs and our committees and our city and our county is doing right here in Houston, Miss., and I’m just so glad to be a part of this. Tonight, we have an award here, and it’s to the citizens of Chickasaw County for what everybody has done, we couldn’t just lay it on one person this year, we needed everybody to pull through in these hard times, and we’ve done it.”
The award was presented to Houston Mayor Stacey Parker, and it will be displayed in Houston City Hall.
“I have to just reiterate what Mike said, it’s a team effort,” he said. “Not everybody is going to agree on everything that we do, but the main thing is us pushing forward and it takes everybody to make it happen. It takes and idea and running with it and everybody being a team player.”
Following the awards, Watts took to the podium to address the crowd.
She spoke about the Experience Columbia campaign that she has been running in Columbia, Miss., for the last few years.
“Patsy [Gregory] asked me to come share some information about what we have been doing for the last several years in Columbia with our Experience Columbia Christmas Event,” she said. “We produce light, music, drama, fireworks show in the middle of downtown with ice skating rinks and all sorts of other activities for people to do and we are attracting really great crowds and have had businesses start to pop up in our downtown area. Since we’ve started doing the lights in 2018, we’ve added 17 new businesses in our downtown district, which is huge. We’re a small rural town, kind of like Houston, and so, it’s been a real game changer for us to have so many people come to our little town at Christmas Time to see all of that.”
She said that her goal was to share how they came to do the project in Columbia, hoping that it might offer some insight and perhaps help people to see what direction they might want to take Houston in.
What I hope that I will be able to share with the folks here is how we came to do that, and maybe they will recognize where those sparks are coming from in Houston so that they can apply some of that. Who knows what the idea will be that comes from the talk!”
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the CDF and getting to participate in events such as this one, can do so by filling out an application and picking the membership level they wish to join.