HOUSTON – The Chickasaw Development Foundation held a membership drive blitz last week to try and engage the community and bring in new members.
“We held a Membership Drive Blitz to build membership and participation in our Task Forces,” said CDF Director Patsy Gregory.
She said that members of the CDF came together to try and boost the membership during the event, and she hopes that they will see the dividends.
“Some of members came together to make contacts to former members and new members. We don’t know the outcome yet but contacted over 100 people that day.”
The CDF serves as the economic development center for the community so to speak, and that is one of the reasons that Gregory feels it is important for the community to become members so they can be involved in the building of the area.
“We are the economic and community development organization in the community that works with City of Houston and other organizations to bring a better quality of life in this area.”
She said that the community has been very receptive as well.
“The reception has been great! So many people say they want to be a part of what we are planning.”
As far as membership drives, after the success of this one, Gregory said they will almost certainly be doing more in the future.
“Yes, [It will become a regular event]! We may also get together next month.”
Anyone interested in joining is urged to reach out and fill out an application.
There are multiple membership levels. They include:
Individual/Family:
New Membership (for someone who has never joined) – $25
Bronze – $50
Silver – $125
Gold – $250
Business:
Bronze – $250
Silver – $500
Gold – $1,000
Platinum – $2,000
In addition to the many perks of membership, which are detailed on the application, there is also an opportunity to join task forces that focus on the issues facing the community and seeks to find ways to remedy them, as well as the opportunities that are available and how to utilize them.
The task forces include:
Tourism
Existing Businesses
Rural Development
Business Development
Healthcare
Housing Development
To join, reach out to the CDF, or any of its members to get started.