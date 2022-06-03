OKOLONA —- The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board took care of the following items of business during a regular meeting May 12, and a special called meeting May 31 during which trustees officially approved conducting a search for a new district superintendent, according to board minutes.
Current Superintendent Chad Spence is leaving to become North Panola School District Superintendent effective this July 1. No new superintendent had been chosen as of this week.
A related story detailing the change is contained elsewhere in this issue.
Those present at the May 31 meeting included board members Kinard Moore, Fred Gandy, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard and Barbara Carouthers.
Others present included Chad Spence, Keneth McGaha, Casandra Trimble, Attorney Reddick and Tonya Little.
The meeting was called to order at 5:43 p.m. by Board President Kinard Moore and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by Fred Gandy.
At that meeting, the board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise listed in this article.
Trustees:
—Approved conducting a superintendent’s search using the school website, the Okolona Messenger, the Daily Journal and assistance from MSBA, and gave Mrs. Little permission to run the ads.
—Held an executive session, and emerged to say that upon the expiration of Superintendent Spence’s contract, Kenneth McGaha will handle day to day operations as Assistant Superintendent until the Okolona Municipal Separate School District Board of Trustees hires a new Superintendent, at his current rate of pay.
—Adjourned at 7:52 p.m.
Those present at the May 12 meeting included board members Kinard Moore , Fred Gandy, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard and Barbara Carouthers.
Others present included Chad Spence, Keneth McGaha, Casandra Trimble and Attorney Reddick.
The meeting was called to order at 5:12 p.m. by Board President Kinard Moore and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by Fred Gandy.
The board took the following actions. All votes taken were unanimous., unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
—Voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
— Voted to approve the March 10, 2022 board minutes.
—Voted not to approve the Attendance Policy for seniors. A motion was made by Lorene Barr and for lack of a second motion the item failed.
—Voted to approve the Jr. Beta Club to attend the National Conference in Nashville TN.
—Voted to approve the High School Beta Club to attend the National Conference in Nashville TN.
—Voted to approve the JR Beta Fundraiser.
—Gave consideration to allow Jackie Brown to attend the MAE Conference in San Francisco, Cal. Superintendent Spence was to take action on this item.
—Placed the following items on first read: JCBA Student Restraint and Seclusion Policy, JCAA Due Process, JDD Suspension Policy, JCD Alternative School Policy, JCDAE Weapons Policy.
— Voted to approve the following items: OES Teacher Recommendation, OMS Teacher Recommendation, OHS Teacher Recommendation, CTE Teacher Recommendation, increase the Activity Budget, the 2022-2023 Traditional School Calendar, the 2022 District Test Security Plan, the 2022-2023 Board Meeting Calendar, Personnel Recommendation, pay Dixon Safety $1,700 for MCOPS Grant proposal, pay Chad Spence $103.90 for purchase of tissue.
—-Voted to accept the financial report as given. The report included the March 2022 Financials, Okolona Cash Flow Statement, and the 2022-2023 Teacher Pay Scale.
—Heard a Superintendent’s Report, which included a Discipline report March 2022, Senior Attendance, and the Board Calendar Monthly Agenda.
—Voted to consider going into executive session, and to later come out of the session. No action was taken during the executive session, according to board records.
—Voted to adjourn at 7:46 p.m.