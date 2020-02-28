The Houston Astros cheating scandal has rocked Major Leauge Baseball this offseason. Whether it was beating on trashcans or wearing wireless buzzers, the Astros would know whatever pitches were coming, and this cheating went on for years. The most surprising use of cheating came in 2017 and 2019’s World Series games.
Now I am always a fan of interesting sports stories and this one is so beautifully interesting. I mean this is even more interesting than the steroid scandal that rocked the nineties and early two-thousands. Yes, steroids can give you a distinct advantage in hitting power and muscle regeneration, but there still has to be some form of skill buried in the person. Barry Bonds’ record of 762 home runs was definitely aided by the steroids he was taking, but there was still a very visible skill in Bonds’ that was solely skill-based. The Astros are a completely different story.
When you can know what the pitch before the pitcher even winds up is a distinct advantage. If a fastball is coming and you know it, you have a great chance of hitting a double or even a home run if you hit it right in the sweet spot. If it’s a change-up or slider you know that you need to watch the ball until it’s break before swinging. The Astros would know all of these things in what would become a World Series-winning season. Now there is an argument that the Astros were just that good and would have won no matter what, and that is definitely a possibility.
There is no way that the Los Angles Dodgers don’t feel, well a little cheated in their 2017 world series showing. On the flip side, the Washington Nationals will probably play this year with the arrogance of a team that beat another team that was involved in most likely the most beneficial cheating scandal of the last twenty years. If I were the nationals I would come out on opening day and play my tail off with bounds of swagger.
When the league found out about the cheating they more or less slapped the wrist of the Astro’s front office. In response, the Astros simply fired their manager, who by the way did not have anything to do with the scandal in the first place. All around this has been handled poorly by all involved, but it sure has made the MLB relevant in the offseason.