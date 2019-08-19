HOUSTON – The Houston High School cheerleading squad will have a few new additions to their arsenal of crowd entertainment this upcoming football season, courtesy of New Horizons Federal Credit Union in Houston.
New Horizons donated 250 plastic footballs for the cheerleaders to give away at football games.
The donation took place at the New Horizons building WHEN. The senior representatives for the cheerleaders were Addy Claire Crump, Haley Makamson and Emily Petit. New Horizons representatives were employees Courtney Rushing and Milette Russell.
The Houston Cheer sponsor is Anna Katherine Davis and the head coach is Lakin Upshaw.
“Thank you New Horizon for the footballs,” said Upshaw. “They are greatly appreciated and will help get the crowd involved at the football games.”
The cheerleaders will take the field for Houston’s first home game of the season Friday, Aug. 23 against Pontotoc.