Last week, I suffered a great loss as my maternal grandmother lost her bout with cancer.
Now, I got 23 good years with her, and though this is a long time, it still seems as if it was not long enough. I don't really think any amount of time would be time enough.
Her death came as no surprise, since the cancer had spread and was inoperable, however, the shock found me anyway. This lady who was always there suddenly ceased to be there.
I felt as if I was in autopilot for the next few days. Going through the day to day motions, experiencing everything, but I was not steering the ship, my body was running off of instinct while my brain processed the shock.
But the experience also got me to thinking. I was tasked by my grandmother years ago to offer the eulogy at her funeral, as we have always had a close relationship. While sitting down to pen my tribute, I was flooded with memories of years past. From story time to late night cookies and milk. This is the true blessing. I have all of these memories with her, and as long as they live on in me, so too does she.
I take solace in the fact that she is in a better place, and I would not wish her ripped away from paradise just to satisfy my selfish nature to want just one more day.
No, these memories serve as a reminder of what once was. I have no regrets. If I knew what I know now, I would still do it all over again.
However, there is a lesson to be learned from all of this, never take time for granted. We are all of us marching towards that inevitable end, and time waits for no one. Waiting another day can be the difference. So, live life to the fullest, because that is how we transcend death, by leaving a part of ourselves behind with those who love us.