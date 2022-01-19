Members of the Chickasaw County 4-H recently competed on the national stage. Pictured, from left, Wendy Vickers, Volunteer Leader, Owen Vickers, Gracie Vickers, Lessie Vickers and Angie Abrams, 4-H Program Associate
DENVER -- The Chickasaw County 4-H state winning Hippology team attended the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colorado representing the State of Mississippi.
The Western National Roundup us an opportunity fir Mississippi 4-H'ers to compete nationally while encouraging teamwork and self-confidence, and while focusing on the 4-H mission. Educational tours and entertainment are all a part of the mix. 4-H'ers from 35 states participated in the National 4-H Roundup in 2022.
While competing in Denver, they were recognized at an awards breakfast, started new friendships, had the opportunity to go to workshops, expos and attend the National Stock Show.
The Hippology contest provides 4-H'ers with the opportunity to blend the knowledge and skills acquired in horse judging, horse bowl, demonstrations, public speaking, showing and practical horse experience into one contest. Contest elements include a written exam, horse judging, identification of items and /or their uses and solving a problem and presenting the solution. This is the first time a team from Chickasaw County has participated in the National Hippology contest.
Representing Chickasaw County and Mississippi 4-H in the Horse Hippology contest were: Gracie Vickers, Lessie Vickers and Owen Vickers.
The team placed 8th overall:
3rd in Team Stations
6th in Team Exam
9th in Team Problem
10th in Team Judging
Gracie Vickers was 8th Overall High Individual in Station Phase
Lessie Vickers was 10th Overall High in Individual Station Phase.
The Team was coached by Angie Abrams, 4-H program Associate and accompanied to Denver by volunteer leader, Wendy Vickers.
The team would like to thank everyone who helped make the trip possible.