HOUSTON • Christopher W. Keel, 30, of Bruce, pled guilty Thursday in Chickasaw County Circuit Court to two counts of first degree murder in connection with a Calhoun County case early last year.
Circuit Judge John A. Gregory sentenced Keel to two life sentences, to run concurrently, with the possibility of parole, according to court records.
Keel was convicted of the Feb. 20, 2019 shooting deaths of Kendrick Armstrong, 38 and Sherri Calderon, aka Sherri Turner, 59, both of Bruce.
Their bodies were found that day several hundred yards behind a house on CR 285 east of Water Valley.
Keel lived at that address, Sheriff Greg Pollan said at the time.
Keel and his friend Trinity Hastings, 28, of Highway 32 East, Bruce, were originally arrested in connection with the case. Keel was charged with two counts of capital murder and denied bond. Hastings was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder, and her bond was set at $250,000, according to reports.
Hastings remains in jail awaiting disposition of her case, records indicated.