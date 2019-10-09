HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County 4-H is gearing up to host the 20th annual “Frankie’s Fall Fun and Games Day” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center.
The fun day was started 20 years ago by the then-Houlka 4-H for Frankie Cross. He was transitioning from Houlka school to Houston school and it was a difficult time for him.
His mother, Jo Cross, had carried him to different fun day events in places such as New Albany, but she didn’t think fair that Frankie was got to experience these events, but many of the other special needs children in the area didn’t. So, she set out to try and establish such an event for the Chickasaw area.
“Frankie was changing schools from Houlka to Houston, and that was a transition,” said Cross “So I approached the Houlka 4-H about our community service project being a fun day for special needs kids.”
The Houlka 4-H took on the project and thus “Frankie’s Fun Day” was born. The event serves special needs students from the Houston School District, and Chickasaw County School District in Houlka.
The Houlka chapter of the 4-H club dissolved after a few years, but they were absorbed into the Houston chapter to become the Chickasaw County chapter.
Ricky Burgess, who led the Houlka chapter when the fun day was started, stays involved. He supplies the horses every year and takes care of the outdoor part according to Cross.
This year’s attractions include games for the students, cake walks, horse rides – which Cross said are a personal favorite of Frankie’s – and educational activities. A lunch is provided.
The Chickasaw County 4-H is currently taking donations, because the event is sponsored entirely by donations from the community. Cross thanked everyone for their support over the years.
“We would just love to thank everybody that has participated and has ever been a part of it,” she said.