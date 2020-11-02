The Chickasaw County Board of supervisors is pleased to announce its hiring of The Alliance, a collaborative partnership to lead economic development and strategic planning activities. The Alliance includes the strengths of Ronnie Bryant, LLC, Local Government Solutions and Strategies and The McLean Institute. Collectively, this team of professionals will provide the necessary skills, knowledge and expertise to prepare the Chickasaw County Strategic Economic Development Plan; and, provide the day-to-day oversight and management of county-wide economic development efforts.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to hire The Alliance partnership at its October 20, 2020 board meeting. For the next 30 months, The Alliance will focus to bring to reality the theme, “Chickasaw County: Exceeding Expectations.”
The Alliance has experience in the following areas: Site selection, Industry Partnerships, Tax Incentives, Business Recruitment, Business Development, Community Development, Workforce Development, Planning and Zoning, Land Use Policies, Media and Public Relations, Strategic Planning, Strategic Communication and Transportation Planning. The proposed scope of work for the Chickasaw County Economic Development Strategic Plan includes: Community Assessment, SWOT and relevant comparisons; Local Assessment, Resources and Recommendations; Assess and Recommend Incentive Policies and Programs; Develop Business Recruitment and Retainment Program; Land Use Analysis and Recommendations; and, Work Force Analysis and Development.
The Chickasaw County Economic Development Strategic Plan will be a comprehensive 10-Year Strategic Plan. The plan will include immediate, short-term and long-term action items. It will also include specific objectives and goals, activities, programs, resources, timelines, metrics and tracking methods.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and The Alliance will host series of meetings on Monday, November 9, 2020 through Wednesday, November 11, 2020 for various sectors of the community. A copy of the meeting schedule is available at each county courthouse and all city halls in the county.