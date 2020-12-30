HOUSTON -- The following actions were taken during a one-week session of Dist. 1 Chickasaw County Circuit Court that began Monday, Dec. 7. The presiding judge was Gray Tollison.
The next term of Dist. 1 Circuit Court begins March 15 in Houston. The next term of Dist. 2 Circuit Court begins Jan. 25 in Okolona.
--The following cases were continued until the March 15 term of Dist. 1 Chickasaw County Circuit Court: Dustin Tyler King, Kobrin Dickenson, Laken Scott, Marcus Jennings, Darren Jeffers, Larren Prescott, Wilburn Phillips, Marcus Love, Charles D. Williams, Shontae Pratt, Hully Collums, Steve Crowley, and Jeffery D. Douglas.
--The following cases were dismissed for want of prosecution: Josh Jennings, Robbie Pipkin, Charles Griffis (defendant deceased).
--The following cases ended with an agreed order of dismissal: Arthur M. Carter, Kimberly Chennault, and Corey Lashaun Pulliam.
-- Guilty pleas were entered, and sentences handed down, in the following cases:
Meldon Evans, misdemeanor disturbing the peace, charge reduced from felony felon in possession of a firearm, sentenced to $524.75 total fine and costs, to be paid within six months of Dec. 7 date of sentencing order, six months suspended on good behavior and compliance with terms of agreement.
Ricky J. Hill, charge reduced from possession with intent to sell/ enhanced, to possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to five years suspended, pay judgment to county of $4120.50 (composed of court costs, investigative fees, Chickasaw Country Sheriff Special Drug Fund) to Chickasaw County at $125 monthly beginning one month from date of order until paid in full.
Joshua Brown, felon in possession of a firearm, sentenced to 10 years suspended, five years post release supervision, repay judgment to county of $1743.50 to be paid at $100 monthly beginning 30 days from date of order.
Ricky Ray Williams, supervised probation revoked after incurring new charges of drug use and child enticement, failed to pay drug court fees and other fees owed to Chickasaw County. Sentenced to three years suspended time re-imposed, zero years suspended.
Christopher Bradberry, aggravated domestic violence, sentenced to 20 years with 12 suspended and eight to serve, have no contact with victim, pay judgment to county of $2,643.50 at repayment of $100 monthly beginning no more than one month after release date and continuing until paid in full.
Rex Jackson, grand larceny, sentenced to five years suspended, pay judgment to county of $1.993.50, beginning at $50 monthly beginning one month from sentencing order and continuing until paid in full.
LaFonzo Richardson, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, transfer or distribute, sentenced to eight years suspended, three years post release supervision, pay judgment to county of $3,720.50 to be paid at $150 monthly from one month after date of order until paid in full.
More records from the court session will be published next week.