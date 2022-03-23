HOUSTON – Before the Civil Rights Movement and the integration of public schools, and even predating World War II, there was the Chickasaw County Colored School.
“Houston Colored School was a red brick two-story building located on 280 Pearson Street directly across for the Second Baptist Church,” said Sharon Getties Johnson, a graduate of the school, in “A Place to Never Forget,” he compilation of the school's history. “The school opened in the early 1900’s. With the lack of financial support, the school administration made do with what they had at hand. In fact, the school was warmed by wood burning heaters. Each morning, one of the teachers or the principals would arrive early and make a fire in the heaters before the students arrived. The school’s auditorium and high school classes were on the second floor and elementary classes and restrooms were on the first floor. The school’s fire escape was an outside chute off a window on the second level that students described as a big drum. Since there was not a cafeteria, children brought their lunches to school or went home for lunch. If they had $0.25, they could purchase food from May’s, a small convenience store on the corner of Pearson and Church Street. When it came to extracurricular activities, the school would have talent shows in the auditorium. They also had a boys basketball team, but no gymnasium. The team practiced outside on a dirt court when the weather permitted. All of the games were played during the day.”
The land that the school sat on was deeded to an unknown party by Reverend James Neely Carothers on June 14, 1889, who died two years later.
According to Johnson, W. B. Jackson was the first principal of the school, and his wife also served as a teacher at the school.
When Jackson retired, Paul L. Freeman stepped in as principal.
However, the school did not stay on Pearson Street.
A fire in 1957 caused the school to have to relocate, and they eventually found their new home on Pittsboro Street.
“Houston Colored School burned down February 1957. African American students could not attend Houston Public School, so the two black Churches opened their doors. Second Missionary Baptist Church and the colored Methodist church were on the same street as the school. Students began taking classes in the churches September 1957. The high school classes were in Second Baptist Church and the elementary class was held in the Methodist Church. As the school district contemplated what to do Benjamin Collins, Sr. deeded the land for the new Chickasaw County Colored School to the Houston School District December 29, 1958.”
The new location of the school may seem random, however, there was reasoning behind it.
“The land for the new colored school was located on Pittsboro Street in the county because there could not be two high schools in the city limits of Houston, MS. Moving the colored school outside of the city limits made it legal.”
The school also changed names in the 1960's.
“In the mid to late 60’s the school district finally removed the word colored from the school’s name. In 1970 the school was unofficially named West Side High School. Although hundreds graduated from the black schools there is no historical data that either school ever existed in Houston, Mississippi.”
That is what Johnson set out to do, record the history for future generations so that they would not have to dig and search for the information she has been working months to compile.
“As I started doing my research, I found out that there is no history, anywhere, of Houston Colored School, Chickasaw County Colored School or any of the others, the school changed names four times, and that just touched my heart because hundreds of people went there and land was donated, and I even graduated from there, so the education that we got there and us being there, it mattered.”
She then set out, contacting anyone and everyone who had some knowledge of the school to try and formulate am oral history of sorts.
The following are excerpts from some of those interviews:
Janie Bernice Smith (1951 graduate) – “I lived in Calhoun City Mississippi. Calhoun City colored school only went to the eighth grade, and we did not have a colored high school at that time. To continue in high school and graduate I had to attend Houston Colored School which was 18 miles from Calhoun City. In the 40’s and 50’s 18 miles was a long way to travel every day to attend school especially if you didn’t have a car. If you lived in another rural town or out in the country, you had to stay with someone willing to open their home to you or with a relative if you had one in Houston. I stayed with my cousin, Laura Patterson who lived in Houston, and I walked to school every day from her house. I graduated in 1951 and there were twelve students in my graduating class, six boys and six girls. The girls wore white robes with maroon caps and a white tassel. The boys wore maroon robes, white caps and a maroon tassel
Williestein Parker Harper (Valedictorian, Class of 1954) – “We would have school talent shows in the auditorium and I would play the boogie-woogie.”
Wilson Kirby (Class of 1951) – “We didn’t have to0 many clothes back then, boys wore overalls. When I graduated from school, I was drafted into the Korean War. I graduated in May and was drafted in June. I spent three and half years in the Army 82nd Air Born paratrooper. Chic Kilgore, and some of my other friends played basketball, but I did not play. They played Houlka and West Point. In the winter they played if they could and if it rained, they could not play. I went to a country school in the community of Vardaman. If you didn’t live in Houston, you went to little country schools. You would board with people if you didn’t have a relative. My mother has a cousin in Houston and I stayed with him. My father would bring we up on the weekend and pick me up the next weekend.”
James Robert “Buddy” Gunn (Student in the 1950's-1960's) – “I started school when I was five years old and my first teacher was Clevis Owens. In those days, they didn’t have kindergarten and if you were going to be six that same year, you could start school. The school was located in what was called Comfort Quarters, a row of yellow houses across from Second Baptist Church. Paul L. Freeman was the principal and Alford Bell was the assistant principal. The school didn’t have a cafeteria but they began selling sandwiches. A bologna sandwich was $0.15 and a pop was $0.05. I was in the first grade when Houston Colored school burned in February 1957. I can remember that we started having classes in the two churches after the school burned...”
Sharon Getties Johnson (Class of 1970) – “I graduated from Chickasaw County High School in Houston, Mississippi on May 17, 1970. By the time I graduated, the south was fighting against integration and Chickasaw County High School unofficially became West Side High School. Elementary school was fun for me I enjoyed our teachers and schoolmates. Like any students, we loved recess. Every schoolbook that I had while in school had several names in it before it came to me. In high school if you were fast enough to get to the typing class and get a typewriter that worked you were lucky. The typewriters were hand me downs and for the most part only a few of them really worked...With all the obstacles we faced in the small rural Mississippi town that seemed to eliminate our existence from history, our fearless teachers and principals took our lack and turned it into something that we would cherish until this day. They gave their all, doing their best to give us a quality education using secondhand books and inadequate funding.”
The surviving students, teachers, administrators and anyone else affiliated with the school are invited to attend the reunion that Johnson has planned for July 29. They are to contact Johnson to find out more about attending.