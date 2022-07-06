HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency facilitated an active shooter tabletop exercise for the county schools and hospital/nursing home, last week.
“The focus of the exercise was to introduce resources in Chickasaw and surrounding counties available to us in event of mass causality event with focus on active shooter and discuss each agency’s emergency plans as a group,” said EMA Director Linda Griffin.
There were a variety of topics covered including emergency response and evacuation, just to name a few.
“Topics included critical info supplied to 911 dispatchers; cooperation among the responding agencies (EMS, LAW, FIRE, EMA); mass evacuation of schools, nursing home, personal care homes; reunification of parents with their children after an event.”
Griffin said that this was an important exercise for all involved, as it lays the groundwork for planning and response in the event of an emergency.
“In the event of any type of emergency, these two organizations not only have to keep themselves safe but are responsible for one of our most vulnerable populations, children and the elderly.”
There were representatives from the different agencies present.
Among those included staff from multiple different areas of the hospital system and the town-wide healthcare system as a whole, as well as emergency personnel such as Sheriff James Meyers, and representatives of Houston Police and Fire as well as Okolona Fire and the Sheriff’s Department.
The school system had principals from each of the schools there as well as Superintendent John Ellison and school board trustee Tammy Chamblee.
“We were very pleased with the turnout from all areas of emergency response, as well as local medical clinics who will provide support in event of mass causality event. I want to get local industry involved in future meetings as well due to the large number of people working under one roof.”
That is one of the main goals of this exercise, making it a regular event, in order to keep it fresh on everyone’s minds so that they will be prepared in the event of an actual scenario.
“Each agency has its own meetings and training events, but I would like to see Chickasaw County host events like we had today that included all the key players in one room. This will help us in our response and recovery efforts in any emergency situation, and make sure that we are all on the same page and understand the best method to work together. We all have different roles but one common goal and that is to save lives.”