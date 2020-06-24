CHICKASAW – The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency held three mask hand out events last week.
The hand outs were held in each of the three towns of Houston, Houlka and Okolona, and were held in conjunction with the local governments of each.
The first hand out was in Houston at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center, on Tuesday, June 16. It lasted for four hours, however, people were lining up before it even began.
According to EMA Director Linda Griffin, there was a steady flow of vehicles coming through.
There were other volunteers as well. They included, Houston Alderlady, Willie Mae McKinney, who was representing the City of Houston, Chickasaw County Chancery Clerk, Tiffany Lovvorn, who was representing the county, Jo Cross of Houlka, Angie Abrams of the Agri-Center and representatives of the Chickasaw County Health Department.
Masks were provided by the State to each county based on population, and they were to be given out to citizens in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Each county got to decide how to best get the masks to the public, and drive-thru hand outs were how Chickasaw opted to do so.
Griffin said that the masks were not medical grade, and therefore did not affect the number of masks available to the medical professionals.
“In no way does it hinder the supply to the medical field,” she said.
What masks were left over Griffin was going to allot too churches as well as give to people who may not have been able to make it to one of the hand outs.
“I think it is very important,” said McKinney, in response to the importance of getting the masks to the public.
“I think it just gives the public an opportunity to come and participate, and I am so thankful for Linda, that she is able to get this thing together, and I am thankful that I am able to participate and help,” said Lovvorn.
The hand out in Houlka was held on Tuesday afternoon, and Okolona followed on Wednesday morning.
According to Griffin, this is expected to be a one time thing.
Anyone or any church interested in left over masks is asked to contact Linda Griffin at (662) 448-1012.