HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Heritage Museum has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP), which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums. Through guided self-study assessment and on-site consultation with a museum professional, participation in MAP will empower Chickasaw County Heritage Museum to better serve the citizens of Chickasaw County by facilitating its meeting and exceeding the highest professional standards of the museum field.
The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and by local anonymous donors. MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study assessment and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.
The Chickasaw County Heritage Museum has chosen to do a MAP Organizational assessment in order to help develop Long Term Strategic Plans, Improve Organizational Effectiveness and Develop and Implement a Sustainable Funding Strategy.
“Under the direction of the Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society, a research library is maintained that houses a collection of historical records available to all residents of Chickasaw County and others interested in researching their family history. The society also collects, maintains, and displays records, documents, artifacts, and photographs that are reflective of the rich and varied cultural heritage of Chickasaw County as part of the Chickasaw County Heritage Museum. The Society acknowledges, through exhibits, contributions made by all its citizens, both past and present. The family history library and heritage museum serves as an educational center for all ages, and is designed to enhance learning and an appreciation for the history of Chickasaw County, Mississippi. Our moto is “Preserving the past for the future,” said Shirley Sisk, president of CCH&G.
Some of the major programs and events CCH&G has conducted supported or participated in are: Flywheel Festival, Craft Show, Fundraiser, Car Show, Chili Cook Off, Houston Homecoming, Piano Recital, Holiday Open House, Public History Programs, Student Writing Projects and many School Field Trips.
CCH&G campus includes Research Center, Pioneer Barn, Blacksmith Shop, Agricultural Display Shed, 3 acre shaded and landscaped located adjacent to City Park, and handicapped access parking. The Heritage Museum houses exhibits of Chickasaw County Musicians, Chickasaw County Military History, Local Fossils, Native American Artifacts, School Days, Local Businesses, Photography (prints), Plants (live), Textiles and costumes, tools, toys, dolls, transportation (excluding airplanes), and works of art on paper, and more.
“Choosing to be part of the MAP program is indicative of the commitment to civic involvement, public service and overall excellence on the part of Chickasaw County Heritage Museum,” said Laura Lott, president of AAM. “Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”
Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served over 5,000 museums. MAP is supported through a cooperative agreement between AAM and IMLS. For more information, including a complete list of museums participating in MAP, please visit www.aam-us.org/map, call 202-289-9118 or e-mail map@aam-us.org. Our website also has information about museums across the country who have previously participated in MAP and other AAM Excellence Programs (such as Core Document Verification and Accreditation).
AAM is the only organization representing the nation’s entire museum community and has been dedicated to promoting excellence within the museum field for over 100 years. For more information about AAM, visit www.aam-us.org. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. To learn more about the Institute, please visit: http://www.imls.gov.
A small group of Houstonians with a sincere interest and desire to do their part in preserving the past held their first organizational meeting in 1979. This group consisted of James Clark, Joe and Libba Criddle, Mrs. Mary Hickman, Mrs. Virginia Ellard, Robert Porter and Robin and Shirley Mathis. CCH&G has seen many changes since 1979. The Research Center and Heritage Museum is staffed with volunteer CCH&G has no paid employees. In the past year this organization has lost six volunteer members to death. They are actively seeking new members and partners for future projects.
Chickasaw County Heritage Museum is located at 304 East Woodland Circle, Houston, MS, and strives to be open Monday – Thursday 10:00 – 2:00 and Friday 12:00 – 4:00. Contact numbers are posted on both building if a volunteer is not present. They are always only a call away. Appointments are welcomed and may be made by calling 662-456-6053. CCH&G’s monthly meeting is the third Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Research Center. Annual membership is $ 20 individual and $ 30 family.
Other contact information:
Facebook- Chickasaw County Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc. www.chicksawcountyhistorical.com