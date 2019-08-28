HOUSTON – Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department investigator Jeremy Voyles, 33, died Wednesday after his patrol car crashed Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, in northwest Chickasaw County.
The one-vehicle crash happened on County Road 4 west of Houlka about 6:14 p.m.
Voyles was assigned to the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. He was with an agent for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics headed south on County Road 4 in an unmarked patrol car when the wreck happened. At the time of the crash, both were on duty, according to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers.
A witness notified authorities of the wreck.
Voyles died Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the official statement released by the Sheriff's Department.
The MBN agent was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center via ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. The name of the agent was not released.
Further details of the crash were not available this week.
Voyles’ body was returned to Houston Wednesday morning, with an escort from area law enforcement, to Memorial Funeral Home. Citizens gathered along the road in Houston to pay their respects to the fallen officer.
Voyles had been a deputy for four years. Before joining the department, he served as a Mississippi Department of Transportation officer.
He was the son of Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles. He leaves behind a wife, Audrey Uhiren Voyles, and two daughters, Arrington, 7 and Lola, 4.
“Deputy Voyles will be greatly missed,” said Sheriff Meyers. “Our prayers and hearts go out to his family.”
According to the sheriff, the last Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department in-line-of-duty death was in December, 1981, when Deputy Robert Kirby, 25, was killed, after two years with the department, while arresting a suspect.
The wreck is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.