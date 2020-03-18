HOUSTON • The jail in Chickasaw County is closed to visitors due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
This comes in light of the multiple closings and cancellations because of the outbreak.
President Donald Trump and Governor Tate Reeves have both declared States of Emergency because of the virus, and are recomending that no gatherings of people over 250 people take place, and that all schools delay spring break for another week while deciding how to proceed.
The goal is to prevent community spreading of the virus, and cut down on the number of cases in the state as well as the country.
The jail is closed indefinitely.