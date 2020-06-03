HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency will be conducting drive-thru mask distributions on June 16-17.
The masks were provided by the state to be passed out to the pubic in an effort to further stem the spread of COVID-19.
The first pick up will happen on Tuesday, June 16 at the Chickasaw Agri-Center at 802 Starkville Road in Houston.
The second pick-up will be in Okolona across the road from the fire department on Main Street.
Both pick-ups will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
There is a limit of four masks per vehicle.