HOULKA • The Chickasaw County School Board met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 2 at the Administration building in Houlka.

All board members were present, with one being brought in via teleconference.

Among the business conducted, the board approved a scholarship in the memory of the late basketball coach Jimmy Guy McDonald.

The scholarship, which is $500, will be provided by the family of the coach.

Applications for those interested in the scholarship will be distributed by the school counselor.

The receipient will be chosen based on a variety of criteria. These include, their rank in the graduating class, creditable results on the ACT, good citizenship and community involvement, faithful member of a Christian church and submission of a short essay on “Why a college education is important to me and my future goals.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the scholarship.

Board members also:

– Adopted the agenda

– Went into executive session to hear from Christopher Moore, involving a student related matter, and also Ashleigh Huddleston. It was not confirmed if any action was taken in executive session.

– Heard from Tanna Coleman urging the board to vote to hire Richard Huffman as a paraprofessional for the softball team.

– Reviewed the paraprofessional requirements.

– Approved the recommendation for Richard Huffman as a paraprofessional assistant softball coach to assist with pitching pending the completion of all necessary steps as required by MHSAA guidelines and the stipulations requested by the principal, Mr. Mounce.

– Approved the minutes from Feb. 4 meeting.

– Approved the minutes from Feb. 13 meeting.

– Approved payment of claims.

– Approved budget amendment.

– Approved out of district travel.

– Approved a field trip to the Memphis Zoo for Ms. Burgess’s Kindergarten class on April 8.

– Approved fundraisers including Senior Beta selling chances on a cake and Easter candy, Poe selling yearbooks and Junior Beta hosting an Autism Awareness color run.

– Approved financial statements.

– Approved donations: $100 for Senior Beta from Betsy Collums, $300 from David Parker for Junior Beta, $100 from David Pierce, $500 from Turner Insurance, $200 from Gray’s Tire and $100 from Houlka Supermarket all for Junior Beta.

– Approved Lindsy Moore’s resignation as assistant coach for fast pitch softball retroactive to Feb. 21.

– Approved Savannah Hillhouse as assistant coach for fast pitch softball with a $1,500 supplement.

– Approved Cindy Moore’s resignation as food service director effective March 13.

– Approved Cindy Moore to handle child nutrition administrative paperwork at $25 per hour effective March 16 through the end of the current school term.

– Approved Kimberly Sheene to work in the afterschool tutorial program at $25 per hour.

– Approved Chickasaw County School District’s Participation Agreement with the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid.

– Approved May 22, 23 for Houlka Homecoming.

– Opened bids for basketball goals from gymnasium, both coming from Bent Knee Church, one for $300 and the other for $200. Approved both bids.

– Dr. Collums announced that they will start interviewing for the assistant principal position after spring break. The hire will be effective in July.

– Recessed until next meeting on April 7.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus