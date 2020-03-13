HOULKA • The Chickasaw County School Board met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 2 at the Administration building in Houlka.
All board members were present, with one being brought in via teleconference.
Among the business conducted, the board approved a scholarship in the memory of the late basketball coach Jimmy Guy McDonald.
The scholarship, which is $500, will be provided by the family of the coach.
Applications for those interested in the scholarship will be distributed by the school counselor.
The receipient will be chosen based on a variety of criteria. These include, their rank in the graduating class, creditable results on the ACT, good citizenship and community involvement, faithful member of a Christian church and submission of a short essay on “Why a college education is important to me and my future goals.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the scholarship.
Board members also:
– Adopted the agenda
– Went into executive session to hear from Christopher Moore, involving a student related matter, and also Ashleigh Huddleston. It was not confirmed if any action was taken in executive session.
– Heard from Tanna Coleman urging the board to vote to hire Richard Huffman as a paraprofessional for the softball team.
– Reviewed the paraprofessional requirements.
– Approved the recommendation for Richard Huffman as a paraprofessional assistant softball coach to assist with pitching pending the completion of all necessary steps as required by MHSAA guidelines and the stipulations requested by the principal, Mr. Mounce.
– Approved the minutes from Feb. 4 meeting.
– Approved the minutes from Feb. 13 meeting.
– Approved payment of claims.
– Approved budget amendment.
– Approved out of district travel.
– Approved a field trip to the Memphis Zoo for Ms. Burgess’s Kindergarten class on April 8.
– Approved fundraisers including Senior Beta selling chances on a cake and Easter candy, Poe selling yearbooks and Junior Beta hosting an Autism Awareness color run.
– Approved financial statements.
– Approved donations: $100 for Senior Beta from Betsy Collums, $300 from David Parker for Junior Beta, $100 from David Pierce, $500 from Turner Insurance, $200 from Gray’s Tire and $100 from Houlka Supermarket all for Junior Beta.
– Approved Lindsy Moore’s resignation as assistant coach for fast pitch softball retroactive to Feb. 21.
– Approved Savannah Hillhouse as assistant coach for fast pitch softball with a $1,500 supplement.
– Approved Cindy Moore’s resignation as food service director effective March 13.
– Approved Cindy Moore to handle child nutrition administrative paperwork at $25 per hour effective March 16 through the end of the current school term.
– Approved Kimberly Sheene to work in the afterschool tutorial program at $25 per hour.
– Approved Chickasaw County School District’s Participation Agreement with the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid.
– Approved May 22, 23 for Houlka Homecoming.
– Opened bids for basketball goals from gymnasium, both coming from Bent Knee Church, one for $300 and the other for $200. Approved both bids.
– Dr. Collums announced that they will start interviewing for the assistant principal position after spring break. The hire will be effective in July.
– Recessed until next meeting on April 7.