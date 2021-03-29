HOULKA – The Chickasaw County School Board, which is the interim board comprised of members form Houston and Houlka, are making sure things are ready as the consolidation of the two districts inches ever closer.
In July of this year, the two districts will officially be dissolved, and the Chickasaw County Consolidated School District will be formed.
The board has already been elected, however, and they are paving the way for the success of the merger.
The most recent preparations they have made came during their monthly meeting on March 18.
In this meeting, they approved requesting the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi (PERS) for the employees.
Superintendent John Ellison said that this is simply paperwork, since the two separate districts will cease to exist, they must file new paperwork for the employees under the umbrella of the new district.
They also approved advertising for the depository bid for the new district.
These are some of the many preparations that have been, and will be made to make sure that the new district is successful.
Trustees also:
– Approved the agenda with an addition.
– Approved the minutes of the Feb. 8 meeting.
– Opened the floor for public comments, of which there were none.
– Honored the Houlka Teacher of the Year, Kim Day.
– Entered into executive session for a student discipline case.
– Heard the Houlka Principal's Presentation, which said that they are on track to do well on the standardized testing this spring.
– Approved accepting the bid from Max Lawn Care for lawn mowing services in the amount of $1,150 per cutting, effective from approval through Oct. 31, 2021.
– Approved awarding paid administrative leave to all employees for the time missed due to the ice storm on Feb. 16-19.
– Approved waiving Chickasaw County School District transportation fees for athletic travel for the 2020-2021 school year due to the restrictions of ticket sales.
– Approved adding a Work Based Learning teacher for the Career and Technical Education Center, and the district will be responsible for half of the salary.
– Approved the Omega Blanton scholarship Fund, which will be managed by the trustees of the Omega Blanton Estate with the coordination of the district's scholarship committee.
– Approved creating an alternative school at Houlka and hiring two staff members for it for the 2021-22 school year.
– Approved accepting JT Ray as the lowest bidder of the reverse auction for print management services at the rate of $933.47 per month.
–Approved entering into a contract with Sopris Apps LLC- “SchoolBlocks” for the 2021-22 school year.
– Approved Reginald Buchanan for the position of paraprofessional coach for the Houston High School Football Team for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
– Approved hiring Dr. Betsy Collums for two days at the rate of $125 per hour, to help prepare files and information for a Federal Programs Audit in April 2021.
– Approved prepaying bills for the Houston School District due to the time frame in which they were due.
– Approved a $500 district teacher supplement and teacher pay scale for 2021-2022.
– Approved master teacher supplements for the 2021-2022 school year.
– Approved the district officers and staff salary scale.
– Approved the non-certified pay scale.
– Approved the central office staff positions and salaries.
– Approved the personnel recommendations.
– Approved the athletic and activities supplements.
– Approved deferring payment of non-certified employees and paying over the span of 12 months instead of nine.
– Approved the financial report.
– Approved the bills and payroll.
– Approved the policies.
– Approved accepting a grant from Bovay for up to $52,000 for purchasing Macbooks for teachers.
– Approved accepting a donation from the Exchange Club of $2,500.
– Approved the Child Nutrition bid protest and policy procedure for both districts.
– Approved the release of a student for the 2021-2022 school year.
– Approved the obsolete item requests.
– Heard the superintendent's report.
– Discussed the remaining walk-throughs for the facilities.
– Adjourned.