Chickasaw County School District will operate under the Seamless Summer Option Program for SY 2021-2022. All students may eat breakfast and lunch at no Charge through the school year.
Applications will be sent home with students the first week of school for anyone who needs to show proof of meal eligibility.
If your family receives assistance from any agency who wants proof of a student’s meal eligibility (free or reduced), please fill out an application.
If you think your child is eligible for Free or Reduced lunch, please fill out an application. If you child is usually qualified for Free or Reduced meals, please fill out an application. This will set their eligibility for the start of the 22-23 school year.
Online Applications are available at WWW.MYSCHOOLAPPS.COM. Please select Mississippi and Chickasaw County.
If in doubt, fill it out!
Filling out an application will not affect 2021-2022 meals. All students will still eat at no charge. The application will only retain your Free/Reduced eligibility in case you need to show proof to another agency. Free/Reduced eligibility from prior school year will expire Sept. 17, 2021.
Menus – Our menus are based in the National School Lunch Program and must meet nutrient standards set by USDA. Our students will have options to choose from to build a USDA reimbursable plate. Cafeteria managers and cashiers will work with students to make sure they have the correct items to meet the requirements.
Extra Sale Items --- Extra items will be available for purchase after a reimbursable tray has been received. Extra items will not be sold unless a student chooses a reimbursable tray, except for milk products and water.
No Payments at the Serving Lines ---- Each cafeteria has a locked box with payment envelopes if parents would like to add money to a student account. An online payment system is available through myschoolbucks.com. Viewing a student account is free. There is a charge for adding money to an account through myschoolbucks.com.