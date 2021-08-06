HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County School District made the decision last week to require masks for all students and staff for the start of school.
Originally, the school board had decided to strongly recommend masks, but not require them, however, they announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that they would instead be requiring them for the first few weeks.
“The Chickasaw County School District has been determined to return to school in a manner as close to normal as possible for our staff and students,” said Superintendent John Ellison in a letter he sent out on Tuesday. “We have monitored the COVID 19 situation throughout the summer months and are continually monitoring data from within our school district as well as from the community and at the state level. We have had to adjust our Back to School Plan numerous times in recent weeks as we try to navigate this situation in the least restrictive way possible. As a result of a recent surge in COVID 19 cases amongst students, staff and our community, and after consulting with school nurses, Mississippi Department of Health Officials and the most recent guidelines released by MSDH, masks will be required for all students, teachers and staff of the Chickasaw County School District while indoors on school campuses or on school buses until Aug. 31, 2021.”
According to Ellison, students will not be required to wear masks outdoors such as at recess or break or other outdoor activities.
He explained the reasoning behind the decision, just a week after deciding not to require masks.
“Our goal is to keep all quarantined or isolated students and staff to a minimum and keep more students and staff in school.”
Open house for the schools in the district have been postponed as well.
Open house is currently slated for sometime in September, or at the earliest that it can be safely carried out.
“As always, thank you for your patience and cooperation as we try to ensure the best possible learning environment we can provide for our students. These decisions are solely in an attempt to keep students safe and at school under the current MSDH guidelines. We will monitor the situation on a daily basis, and as soon as possible, move even more towards a typical school environment.”