CHICKASAW • The Chickasaw County School District, which consists of Houston and Houlka schools returned to the classroom for the fall semester last week.
This was the schools’ first full week in session and as such, the COVID numbers for the school were more reflective of school being back in session.
District-wide, which includes all of the schools, there were only 41 positive student cases as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.
District Superintendent John Ellison is staying on top of the situation and he hopes to continue to see numbers drop with the policies they have in place to try and keep everyone safe.
“I feel like we had a four days of [professional development] with our teachers to get some things in place and prepare for students to return,” said Ellison. “As far as actual students being in classrooms and learning taking place, I’ve been very pleased. We’ve talked all summer, and we’ve talked in our administrative meetings, about our focus being student safety and teaching kids, and that is what we are trying to make sure we are staying focused on, their education regardless of whatever else is going on.”
Ellison said that he has seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the way things are going from teachers as well as students.
“We want to try to keep them safe and educate the best extent we possibly can, and we are trying to make sure that’s a focus, and I would say that through the first few days of school, I’ve looked into just about every classroom and I am pleased, I think teachers are excited to get back in school full swing, I’ve talked to students who are excited, we had a really good week. Is it the way we absolutely wanted it to go? Of course we’d love things to be 100% normal, but with where we are, I feel like our teachers and our administrators have done a really good job mitigating this.”
Ellison thanked the students and community for their understanding and patience while they work their way through the situation at hand.
“I’d like to say thank you to our students, they’ve come in and they just picked it up and we haven’t had any problems out of them, they have been very cooperative and I think they know the importance of being at school and needing to be here. I also want to thank the community for being flexible with us. We had to make some changes very last minute, but with all that said, it’s been a really good start. We are monitoring our numbers daily, we do look at what’s going on state-wide, but we try to make decision based on what’s happening with our students in our community, so everyday I am in contact with every nurse in the district and every administrator in the district. We’re monitoring it.”
The ultimate goal for the district is to keep students in school and educate them as safe as possible, so they are taking it day by day, according to Ellison and they will adapt to whatever comes their way.