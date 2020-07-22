CHICKASAW – The special election to decide who will serve on the interim school board for the first three years of the administrative consolidation has been set for Nov. 3.
The qualifying period for candidates begins Aug. 5, and ends Sep. 4. There are certain guidelines as far as how many from each current district boundaries can serve on the interim board, according to the law that was written for conslidation.
“The Interim Board Members shall be qualified electors residing in that district: Three (3) members shall be elected at large from the territory of the former Houston School District and Two (2) members shall be elected at large from the territory of the former Chickasaw County (Houlka) School District. Members elected in the November 3, 2020 Special Election shall serve a term of (3) years beginning on January 1, 2021.”
Any school board member of the former Houston Municipal Separate School District and the Chickasaw County School District (Houlka) shall be eligible for election to the new Chickasaw County Board of Education.
There are also certain qualifications that candidates must meet to be eligible.
“A candidate shall be a qualified elector of the district in which election is sought, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent. Miss. Const. of1890, Art. XII, §250; Miss. Code § 37-7-306.
All candidates file a Statement of Intent and petition containing the signatures of not less than 50 qualified electors of the district with the Circuit Clerk
No qualifying fee is paid.
Qualifying papers can be picked up at the Chickasaw County Circuit Clerk’s Office.”
The interim board will be responsible for making sure that the consolidation goes smoothly.