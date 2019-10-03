CHICKASAW COUNTY – The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department made eight drug-related arrests between Friday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 3.
Sept. 27 – 56-year-old Karen Jarek was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. K-9 Rex assisted Chickasaw County Deputies in finding Methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Church Street in Houston.
Sept. 27 – 49-year-old Cassandra Buchanan of Woodland was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Family Disturbance after Deputies recovered Crack Cocaine from her while responding to a Family Disturbance call on County Road 405 in Houston.
Sept. 27 – 48-year-old Mark Hardin of Tupelo was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop by Chickasaw County Deputies and the Houlka Police Department.
Sept. 28 – 57-year-old John Wright of Houston was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Church St. in Houston.
Sept. 28 – 62-year-old Donald Baskin of Houston was arrested for posession of cocaine during a traffic stop for careless driving on County Road 52 in Houston. K9 Rex assisted deputies by sniffing out cocaine in the vehicle.
Oct. 1 – 53-year-old Ricky Hill of Okolona was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) during a traffic stop on Hawking Street in Okolona. Deputies stopped Hill for suspicious behavior at the car wash on Hawking St. North Mississippi Narcotics was also involved in the arrest.
Oct. 3 – 62-year-old Irvin Brown and 34-year-old Hector Mesa, both of Houston, were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) during a traffic stop on Washington Street in Houston. Deputies stopped the suspects because of no tag being displayed on the vehicle.