Some area students will be getting a little help paying for their college education this upcoming school year.
Itawamba Community College announced its award recepients, and some Chickasaw students made the list.
Scholarship recipients at Itawamba Community College for 2019 include:
Ricardo Don Lathan of Houlka, Activity Achievement;
Georgia McMullen of Houston, Merit Award, Activity Achievement;
and Steven Thomas Peel of Houston, Merit Award.
Latham is a 2019 graduate of Houlka Attendance Center. He is the son of Schlonda Jean Atkinson.
At Houston High School where she was a 2019 graduate, McMullen participated in softball, basketball, cheerleading, Beta Club and choir. She is the daughter of Leslie McMullen.
Peel is a 2019 graduate of Houston High School where he participated in band, archery and a two-year course in engineering. He is the son of Marie and David Peel.
These students went above and beyond, and they are now being rewarded for their hard work.