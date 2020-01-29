CHICKASAW • Chickasaw County will soon begin disposing of debris from the October 2019 storms that left damage throughout the area.
The first step in the process will be debris collection. This is where the public’s help is needed. The county asks that all citizens with debris from the storm place it on the right of way. This is the only way that debris can be collected. They also ask that no debris be placed under guide wires or low hanging utility lines as the equipment could get caught in the wires.
There are restrictions on the type of debris that will be collected. Only vegetative debris will be collected. Vegetative debris consists of whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy materials. There will not be collection of electronics, appliances, hazardous waste, construction debris or household garbage.
The removal of debris comes in the wake of Chickasaw being added to the disaster declaration for the storms.
The debris will be transported to one of three burn sites that have been approved and will be monitored by the Department of Environmental Quality, throughout the county. According to Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin, time is of the essence.
“There is a time frame to use the burn sites that are approved by DEQ,” she said.
For more information or to address any questions, contact the Chickasaw County EMA Office at (662) 448-1012.