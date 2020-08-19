CHICKASAW – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted to cut the county property tax by one mil recently.
This move comes after the enacting of the garbage collection fee, which replaced the 4.3 mils that residents outside of the three major towns were paying for garbage collection.
“Citizens outside of the city limits of Houston, Okolona and Houlka are now charged a garbage collection fee of $12 per month,” said County Administrator Norman Griffin Jr. “In the past citizens outside city limits were charged 4.3 mills of tax for garbage collection. Those mills are being reassigned, but cut by 1 mill for the new budget year. The plan is to cut 1 mill of tax countywide each year until the 4.3 mills are gone.”
This will mean a decrease in taxes for citizens outside of city limits, but an increase for those inside city limits. However, the increase will not be for long, and it will be minimal.
“Citizens inside the city limits of Houston, Okolona and Houlka have in the past received a 4.3 mill exclusion for garbage collection due to being charged a fee by the city itself and have been charged a fee for years. The cities will no longer have a solid waste exclusion but the countywide millage is reduced by 1 mill this year. (1 mill in 2021,2022,etc) This will mean a small increase in tax for the next 3 years until the 4.3 mills are gone. At that time the cites will be at the same level of millage they are now countywide. The temporary increase will be on average the first year $53 per year for residents of Houston, $28 per year for residents of Okolona and $14 per year for residents of Houlka due to assessed values. The amounts will be even less the second year and less the third year.”
He added, “When the 4.3 mills are gone city residents will be where they are now depending again on changes in assessed valuations.”
This was the stated goal of the board when proposing the garbage collection fee.