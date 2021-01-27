The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and The Alliance will hold a Virtual Public Engagement Meeting to update citizens, business and industry leaders and others on the progress made to date on the Chickasaw County Economic Development Project and Strategic Plan. The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
During this virtual meeting The Alliance will discuss the five elements of the Strategic Plan: Community Collaboration, Workforce Development, Product Development, Business Retention and Expansion and New Business Recruitment.
The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting can be accessed through the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87970021607
Meeting ID: 879 7002 1607
To access the meeting via telephone, please dial (312)626-6799 | Meeting ID: 879 7002 1607
The general public is encouraged to attend. For additional information, please contact Andrew Smith at (601)446-3060 or 601-573-7163.