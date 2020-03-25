HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors enacted a county-wide curfew at their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 24 at the Houston Courthouse.

The curfew, which is from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., is part of a larger resolution passed by the board to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the county. It comes in the wake of a meeting between county officials and the mayors of the cities on Monday, wherein they started developing a plan to get the county and cities on the same page.

The City of Houston was the first to enact the curfew last week. Their curfew is also 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

The City of Okolona also declared a city curfew from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. on Tuesday, following Mayor Carouthers's attendance at the county board meeting.

As of March 24, Chickasaw had six cases reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

