BOONEVILLE, Miss. • Northeast Mississippi Community College’s annual baseball and softball camp went off without a hitch thanks in part to the artificial playing surfaces at the state-of-the-art “Field of Dreams” complex.
The turf fields plus the new indoor hitting and pitching facility allowed both programs to work around the inclement weather that was present at times throughout the event.
The three-day camp, which was held from June 7-9, was open to any boy or girl in the first-through-sixth grades. Head coaches Richy Harrelson and Jody Long served as lead instructors along with several players from their respective teams.
Attendees worked on the fundamentals of both sports such as throwing, catching and base running. Harrelson and Long each emphasized the mental aspects of the game and good sportsmanship as well.
The following is the list of those from Chickasaw County that participated in Northeast’s 2021 baseball and softball camp.
Kenna Eaton of Houlka, Misty Griggs of Houston and Olivia Griggs of Houston.