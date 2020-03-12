HOUSTON • The CDF is delighted to announce former Mississippi Development Authority Director, Glenn McCullough, as the keynote speaker for the annual CDF Banquet to be held at Pinson Place (located near the northeast corner of the square at 224 North Jefferson St.) on Thursday, March 26th.
Appointed by Governor Phil Bryant as the executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority in 2015, McCullough led leadership, community and economic development programs that resulted in record private capital investment and more Mississippians employed than ever before while earning higher incomes. During his time at MDA he has led international business development and trade missions to Austria, Canada, China, India, Cuba, France, Germany Ireland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Panama, Scotland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Uzbekistan. Through the MDA, he led a team of approximately 250 employees who provided support for communities, businesses, industries and leaders to help them achieve their goals in Mississippi.
In addition to his time at the MDA, Glen has served in executive positions on numerous boards, including the Tennessee Valley Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission. And from 1997 to 1999, he was the mayor of Tupelo.
Glenn is currently the director of GLM Associates, a group that consults national and international corporations in strategic planning, management optimization, business development supporting achievement of their goals.
“We are very excited that Mr. McCullough has agreed to speak with us here in Houston. With his vast experience in Economic Development, we’re hoping that he can tell us what can make our community more attractive to investors,” said Sean Johnson, Director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
The banquet also services as an awards ceremony for members of our community who’ve contributed to the community through service or business. Awards this year will be given in the following categories: Public Service Award, Spirit of Houston Award, Young Entrepreneur Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, Civic Group of the Year Award, and Organization of the year.
As well, CDF members present at the banquet will vote to induct two new members to the board of the directors to replace Kevin Falkner and Josh Earnest, both of whom have terms which expire this year.
Tickets for the event, which will be catered by Taylor Blue, and will feature a magician and other entertainment, are $30 for non-members and $25 for members and can be purchased with a credit card from the Facebook Event page (www.facebook.com/houstontrailandtrace) or by calling Sean Johnson at 662-316-9557.
The reception will begin at 6 pm and dinner will begin at 7 with the program to follow. Dress is business casual attire.
For more information, please call the Chickasaw Development Foundation at 662-316-9557.