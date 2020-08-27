HOUSTON -- The Chickasaw Baptist Disaster Relief Team --which helps those with limited financial resources and no insurance to clean storm debris -- is slated to deploy to Louisiana this week to help with clean-up efforts after Hurricane Laura struck last week, relief team director David Smith said.
The Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of 150 mph, made landfall Thursday morning in southwest Louisiana near the Texas border. Heavy rains and wind and a wall of seawater hit as the hurricane passed over Lake Charles and several low-lying fishing communities.
The team, composed of about 35 active members, follows the Biblical admonition: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Basically a self-funded volunteer group, the team is located at the First Baptist Church in Houston. It’s not part of the church’s budget and it’s not financed by the Mississippi Baptist Convention, although members do accept donations from the church or individuals. All volunteers are used for deployments. No one is compensated for their work. Volunteers are responsible for their expenses to and from job sites, said First Baptist Church Youth Minister Greg Simmons, who is also a team member.
The Convention often helps the group find lodging when they’re on-site at a disaster, and can sometimes help pay for food and gasoline. Beyond that, members mostly furnish their own equipment -- from trucks and trailers down to handsaws -- and do what they do without charge.
Said Bro. Simmons: “Our primary mission is to serve individuals with limited financial resources and no insurance to clean storm debris. We assist local and regional Emergency Management Coordinators when disasters happen throughout the year.”
“This team is composed of some of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. They’re just ordinary folks, but when they have to, they’ll drop everything and go where they’re needed.
“Basically, they’re ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” Smith said.
The team recently received a grant of $2,121 from the local International Paper plant, which will be used to purchase protective headgear, ropes, chaps, chain saws and other essentials used by the team
The team stays busy. For the Fiscal Year ended April 30, 2020, it logged 25 deployments, and 51 heavy equipment deployments, to disasters in 13 counties, including Chickasaw. A total of 259 volunteers worked a total of 1,583 manpower hours, working with EMA directors in those counties, Bro. Simmons said.
Recalled Smith this week: “We went from the state line to the Gulf Coast.”
The team was most recently called out in April of this year to help clean storm damage in Jones County, and later Columbia, following tornadoes and straight line winds that devastated that area.
Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said the team may go far afield to help with disaster clean-up, but their first priority is always Chickasaw County.
“They wait to see if we’re going to have bad weather before they go outside the county. It’s a big asset to have them available, because bad weather can quickly overwhelm our emergency responders. “
She said team members most recently helped out here several months ago after straight-line winds felled a number of trees.
“One of their biggest advantages is that they can go on private property to work, clear driveways or whatever they have to do, whereas public works employees can’t. Being able to work on private property is especially advantageous for our elderly population,” Griffin said.
The team was formed early last year. The formation crystalized into a group of church members, although there were always individuals who were always willing to go where they were needed and do what had to be done.
“People have come up to us at disaster sites, tears streaming down their faces, telling us we were such a blessing for showing up and doing what we do. We look at it as not being a blessing, but receiving a blessing for us to be able to help people in their time of need.
“When we show up, we know we’ll be working for a lot of people who don’t have a Plan B,” Smith said.