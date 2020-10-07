HOUSTON -- The old Biblical adage is “give, and you shall receive.”
The Chickasaw Baptist Disaster Relief Team -- which helps those with limited financial resources and no insurance to clean storm debris -- has certainly found that to be true.
The team, headquartered at the First Baptist Church in Houston, has given of its time, money and muscle many times since it was formed last year.
It has deployed several times this year.
Accordingly, the team has received several donations from groups and individuals in recent weeks, relief team director David Smith said this week.
Capsule summaries of each donation:
--A $2,121 grant from the local International Paper plant earlier this year.
--$1,000 from the Walthall Baptist Church, located in the county seat of Webster County. A church member who works at Chickasaw Equipment was a member of the team that recently returned from Louisiana.
--$1,000 from a donor in Tupelo who prefers to remain anonymous.
--$800 from a local donor who preferred to remain anonymous. That gift was given before the group’s first trip to Louisiana earlier this year.
--$500 from the First Baptist Church of Houlka. A church deacon was among team members who traveled to DeQuincy, La., Sept. 20-25 for the team’s second deployment to that state for four days of work; the team also spent time in that state during August in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“It’s been an outpouring of money, and we’ve been blessed, because we need all we can get,” Smith said.
Donations can be received at First Baptist Church 201 W. Madison St, Houston, MS. Checks should be payable to First Baptist Church but designated for disaster relief.
The team deployed to DeQuincy with a first-time partner -- Samaritan’s Purse. According to the group’s fact sheet, Samaritan's Purse is a nondenominational Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to victims of war, natural disasters, disease, famine, poverty, and persecution in more than 100 countries, with the purpose of sharing God's love through His son, Jesus Christ.
. The group is well-known for its Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for needy children. Donors pack a shoebox with toys, school supplies, hygiene items or other things for children ages 2-17. Donors can include a personal note and photo, and make an on-line donation. Donors can track their shoebox to see where it ends up.
“We’ll be going with Samaritan’s Purse from now on. They were amazing both physically and in spirit,” Smith said.
The damage in DeQuincy -- about 15 miles north of I-10 above Lake Charles -- was stunning, Smith recalled.
“They told us there were sustained winds of 120 miles per hour for eight hours. We cut up trees that had no leaves left on them. In 30 deployments with this team, I’ve never seen anything like it.” he said.
Basically a self-funded volunteer group, the team is located at the First Baptist Church in Houston. Formed early last year, the creation crystalized into a group of church members, although there are individuals not affiliated with the church who are always willing to go where they are needed and do what has to be done.
It’s not part of the church’s budget and the Mississippi Baptist Convention does not finance it, although members do accept donations from the church or individuals. All volunteers are used for deployments. No one is compensated for their work. Volunteers are responsible for their expenses to and from job sites, said First Baptist Church Youth Minister Greg Simmons, who is also a team member.
Beyond that, members mostly furnish their own equipment -- from trucks and trailers down to chainsaws -- and do what they do without charge.
Said Bro. Simmons: “Our primary mission is to serve individuals with limited financial resources and no insurance to clean storm debris. We assist local and regional Emergency Management Coordinators when disasters happen throughout the year.”
The team stays busy. For the Fiscal Year ended April 30, 2020, it logged 25 deployments, and 51 heavy equipment deployments, to disasters in 13 counties, including Chickasaw. A total of 259 volunteers worked a total of 1,583 manpower hours, working with EMA directors in those counties, Bro. Simmons said.
Since then, the team has worked 720 man hours in Louisiana for Hurricane Laura, including 64 machine hours there, and cleared 12 separate properties there.
Recalled Smith this week: “We went from the state line to the Gulf Coast.”
Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said the team may go far afield to help with disaster clean-up, but their first priority is always Chickasaw County.
“They wait to see if we’re going to have bad weather before they go outside the county. It’s a big asset to have them available, because bad weather can quickly overwhelm our emergency responders.
“One of their biggest advantages is that they can go on private property to work, clear driveways or whatever they have to do, whereas public works employees can’t. Being able to work on private property is especially advantageous for our elderly population,” Griffin said.