HOUSTON • In addition to the presidential race, the state flag and medical marijuana, the voters in Chickasaw County will decide a few local races on Tuesday.
The interim school board, which is the board that will be tasked with overseeing consolidation of the Houston and Chickasaw County school districts, will be on the ballot. The districts will be consolidated into a single administrative body — the Chickasaw County Consolidated School District — in 2021.
The interim board will serve a term of three years, until Nov. 2023, after which another election will be held to elect the first regular board.
The interim board will consist of five members, three from the current boundaries of the Houston School District and two from the current boundaries of the Chickasaw County School District.
School board candidates running for the Houston seat include Tammy B. Chamblee, Barbie Brassfield Gill, Rita Gunn, current Houston School Board member Thomas Howell and Barbara Neal. Voters will select three names from the ballot.
Candidates running for the Houlka seats on the consolidated school board include current Chickasaw County School Board member James H. Earp, Glenn Huggins and Teresa Woodard. Voters will select two names from the ballot.
Voters in Chickasaw County’s 5th District will also determine their supervisor on Tuesday. The seat was vacated in June by the death of supervisor James Russell “Wolfie” King.
Candidates vying for the seat include Margaret East Futral, Lamon Griggs, Hank Harrington, Keith “Coach” Jernigan, Len Price and Robby “Load” Weaver.
All six candidates are running as independents. The top two vote-getters will face each other in a runoff election on Nov. 24.
King's wife, Robin King, took over as interim supervisor following her husband’s death. She will serve in the position until the newly elected supervisor takes office.