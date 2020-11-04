HOUSTON • Voters in Chickasaw County have elected the members of a newly formed interim school board and picked their candidates for the runoff race for 5th District supervisor.
Interim school board elected
Voters have selected the five members of the interim Chickasaw County Consolidated School Board from a pool of eight candidates. Voters selected three candidates from the current boundaries of the Houston School District and two candidates from the current Chickasaw County School District.
Top vote-getters from the current Houston district include Tammy Chamblee with 2,645 votes; Thomas Howell with 2,316 votes; and Barbie Gill with 2,081 votes.
Winners from the Chickasaw County School District include current school board member James Earp with 582 votes; and Teresa Woodard with 510 votes.
Board members will serve terms of three years, until Nov. 2023, after which another election will be held to elect the first regular board.
The interim school board will be tasked with overseeing consolidation of the Houston and Chickasaw County school districts. The districts will be consolidated into a single administrative body — the Chickasaw County Consolidated School District — in 2021.
District 5 supervisor
With seven candidates on the ballot and only two precincts in the district, it was almost guaranteed that a runoff election would be necessary to declare a winner in the race for a new 5th District supervisor.
Margaret Futral will face Keith Jernigan in a runoff election on Nov. 24.
Futral finished the night with 374 total votes; Jernigan ended the evening with 345, including absentee ballots.
The race was a nail-biter. Futral had a narrow lead over Jernigan prior to counting absentee ballots, but Jernigan had just a 19 vote lead over third place vote-getter Hank Harrington, taking the shape of the runoff race down to the absentee count.
Harrington ended his race with a total vote count of 319.
The seat is being filled following the vacancy caused by James Russell “Wolfie” King's passing in June of this year. His wife, Robin, took over as interim Supervisor until an election could be held and the new supervisor can be sworn in.
The winner will take office in January 2021.