HOUSTON – The results are in for the Chickasaw County General election.
The members of the Chickasaw County Consolidated School Board have been decided.
There were five members elected in total. They consisted of three from the current confines of the Houston School District and two from the current Chickasaw County School District (Houlka).
The members will be: Tammy Chamblee (Houston), 2,646 votes, Barbie Gill (Houston), 2,082 votes, Thomas Howell (Houston), 2,316 votes, James Earp (Houlka) 582 votes and Teresa Woodard (Houlka), 510 votes.
The race for District 5 Supervisor was a much closer race. With seven candidates on the ballot, and only two precincts in the district, it was almost guaranteed that a runoff election would be necessary to declare a winner, as was ultimately the case.
Prior to the absentee ballots being counted, the two top candidates were Margaret Futral, with a total of 286 votes and Keith Jernigan, with 263 votes. However, the second place Jernigan only had a 19 vote lead over the third place Hank Harrington.
Absentee votes ultimately cemented the runoff between Futral and Jernigan, however. Futral maintained her lead, finishing with 373 votes, while Jernigan followed suit, bringing his total to 345. Harrington fell behind with 319 votes.
These two will face off in the runoff election in three weeks, on Nov. 24.
The seat is being filled following the vacancy caused by James Russell “Wolfie” King's passing in June of this year. His wife, Robin, took over as interim Supervisor until an election could be held and the new supervisor can be sworn in.
The winner will take office in January 2021.
On the National and State level of the election, there was a split ticket for the county, with the majority of positions favoring Republicans.
Presidential Incumbent Donald J. Trump won the county with 4,173 votes. It was a close victory over challenger Joe Biden, with 3,808.
Before absentee ballots were counted, Incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith held the lead in the county, however, after absentees, she lost to Democratic challenger Mike Espy with the count being 4,130 to 3,912.
The ballot measures saw success in the county as well.
Initiative 65 won over 65A in Chickasaw. Receiving 4,825 votes for a percentage of 75.33 %.
The House Concurrent Resolution passed with 5,936 votes.
Lastly, the new state flag won approval with 5,953 yes votes to 2,070 no.