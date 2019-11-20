HOUSTON – Chickasaw and Houston authorities arrested two men on drug and weapons charges Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Houston, Chief Deputy Keith Roberson said this week.
The arrests came after the Chickasaw County Sheriff Department and Houston Police Department received a call concerning under-age activity at the Holiday Terrace in Houston.
During the investigation deputies and officers recovered several grams of powder cocaine, several grams of crack cocaine, several dosage units of Ecstasy, a handgun, and over $4,000 in cash from Antonio Coleman and Devarius Atkinson.
Coleman, 32, of Calhoun City, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (cocaine), (MDMA) enhanced with firearm, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a prior convicted felon.
Devarius Atkinson, 35, of Houston, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (cocaine), (MDMA) enhanced with firearm, and child endangerment.
Roberson said 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception (awareness of surrounding objects and conditions). It is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception.
MDMA was initially popular in the nightclub scene and at all-night dance parties (“raves”), but the drug now affects a broader range of people who more commonly call the drug Ecstasy or Molly, the chief deputy said.