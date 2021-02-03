HOUSTON – Readers of the Chickasaw Journal will soon see a change in the way they receive their papers every week.
As most of you know, the Chickasaw Journal has been distributed to everyone in the Houston, Houlka, Woodland and Mantee areas for free for a number of years.
In recent months, however, we had to cut free distribution to Houlka and Mantee due to financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that swept the nation in 2020.
Thus, we began our requestor drive. We set out in Feb. 2020 to get 2,500 signatures, which would in turn have been submitted to the Postal Service and we would have had our postage rate reduced significantly, and would have been able to resume free distribution, however, we started this campaign at the beginning of the pandemic and it unfortunately paid the price.
We were unable to get the required number of signatures in the year's time that we were given to do so, therefore, we have had to adjust accordingly.
Beginning in late February to early March, the Chickasaw Journal will see a change in the way it is distributed. It will be inserted, for free, into the Daily Journal for all Daily Journal subscribers in Chickasaw, Calhoun and some surrounding areas.
There will also be no more paid racks, instead, there will be free racks set up at varying locations that have yet to be nailed down, with a select amount of papers each week.
In addition, businesses will have the option to distribute the papers for free if they so choose, and the list of these businesses will be provided once it is finalized.
Anyone who wishes to continue with the convenience of having the paper delivered to their home can pay $18.00 a year, to cover postage, and continue having the paper mailed to their home every Wednesday.
We love serving the people of Chickasaw County and reporting on the things that matter to you, but in order to continue doing so, we must make this change to help lower our printing and distribution costs.
However, we will still strive to provide you with a paper that you can be proud of and call your own.
We look forward to serving you and continuing to be your hometown newspaper!