The lobby of the Chickasaw Journal is closed until further notice. This is in an effort to protect our staff and prevent unnecessary exposure. We can communicate somewhat through the door and we are also taking phone calls at 662-456-3771. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to use one of these methods of communicating with us. We want to serve the community that we love during these difficult times, but we want to do so in a way that does not endanger our staff and management. Requesters and payments, along with any other correspondence can be left in our mailbox to the left of the door. We appreciate your cooperation with us in this endeavor and hope that you understand our reasoning behind this difficult decision.
We will still be here to help you with your advertising needs, and we will still be publishing our paper. We are just changing our operating procedures for safety.