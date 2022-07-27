The desert is expanding in Houston.
And who’s the big loser?
All of us.
The Chickasaw Journal shuts down operations effective with the close of working hours Friday, July 29.
The closure expands so-called news deserts — places with limited access to local news. Over one-fifth of Americans now live in such a place, or in a place that is at risk of becoming one, according to research by the University of North Carolina’s School of Media and Journalism.
Part of the closings are society’s own fault: costs which outstrip revenues, inflation, a fall-off in reading in general.
As a result, newspaper reading is becoming a dying habit. As the world is moving towards digitalization, few people really read the newspaper, either in print or on-line.
At least not the present generation.
Why not? The thought process goes something like this, according to way too many people:
“So who gives a fig about local news? Doesn’t matter a burp in a windstorm. Who wants to read about a buncha poobahs at the school board, or aldermen or supervisors’ meetings?
“That’s as boring as watching a barn board warp.
All that reading’s too much hassle. Cuts into my Netflix time, don’cha know?
“Besides, if it ain’t on Facebook, ain’t worth nuthin’.
“Newspapers? Yah, I still need ‘em. I’m housebreaking a dog. I got some fish guts to throw out. Somethin’s gotta line the bottom of my bird cage.”
Here’s why those folks are wrong.
Local news matters because it triggers debate, can bring major social change and connects community members.
Abundant research in recent years has found that strong local journalism builds social cohesion, encourages political participation, and improves the efficiency and decision-making of local and state government.
Study after study indicates that:
—Local newspapers keep readers up-to-date on their own communities.
—Local newspapers benefit nearby businesses.
—Local newspapers can strengthen communities.
—Local newspapers can benefit children.
We become better informed through newspaper reading and it also broadens our perspective.
Here’s what the town of Houston will lose when the Chickasaw Journal goes dark at 5 p.m. Friday:
—Three jobs, plus whatever local, state and federal revenues the business paid.
—A fair witness to observe the town, and report what’s found.
—A reliable way to learn about how well your tax dollars are being spent.
—A reliable way to learn about the decisions of local governments, or even about the issues being raised.
—Stories about local political races.
—Stories about aldermen, supervisors and school news.
—Stories of local law enforcement, fire and first responders.
—Features of interesting people.
—Local sports stories and other examples of youngsters doing well.
—Stories on library activities.
—News from area churches.
—Stories about local government corruption.
—Court records, including who got arrested, indicted, convicted, acquitted.
—Editorials giving a pat on the back to those who’ve done well, a whack on the fanny to those who haven’t.
Also missing will be the photos, the letters to the editor, the obituaries and the unique tone of a newspaper which published weekly for over 100 years.
A few local blogs may pick up commercial events that are relayed on Facebook, but aside from that, Chickasaw residents will only hear short, superficial TV reports of murders and fires and hot-button controversies.
Even local advertisements that were helpful in planning everything from home improvements to gift-giving, not to mention posting local jobs, will be gone.
The newspaper has been a check on government, on misdoings and good doings alike.
Now, there will be no oversight of local government and local businesses. The checks and balances afforded by a community newspaper won’t exist.
It’s only a matter of time before the potentially corrupt realize they will be able to get away with corruption more easily.
Without a strong local voice, Houston and Chickasaw County will not know itself, and may have no idea of important local issues or how the area is changing and what challenges it may face.
Over the past 15 years, more than one in five papers in the United States has shuttered, and the number of journalists working for newspapers has been cut in half, according to research by the University of North Carolina’s School of Media and Journalism.
That has led to the rise of communities across the country without any local paper.
Sadly, at close of working hours Friday, Houston will become one of those communities.
And in so many, many crucial ways, we will all be immensely poorer for it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.