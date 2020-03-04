HOUSTON • The Chickasaw Journal is seeking to lower its costs by having our readers sign requesters.
The requesters are for Chickasaw County residents who wish to receive or continue to receive the paper for free.
All citizens are urged to fill out the form, and return it to the Chickasaw Journal office at 225 East Madison Street, Houston.
The forms may be mailed or delivered by hand to the paper office.
The form is simple, and just requires a name, address, phone number and signature.
A copy of the form may be obtained from the Chickasaw Journal office, in the paper or from several local businesses.
For any questions or additional information, contact the Chickasaw Journal at (662) 456-3771.