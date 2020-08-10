HOUSTON – The lobby of the Chickasaw Journal is temporarily closed effective Monday, Aug. 10.
This decision comes in light of the rising COVID-19 cases in the area, and is effective until further notice.
This move is part of an effort to protect the staff and management of the Chickasaw Journal as well as the public, by preventing the spread of COVID-19.
We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times, and we hope that you will continue to stay safe and follow all CDC guidelines.
As always, we thank you for your continued support of the Chickasaw Journal, and we look forward to continuing to serve you during these uncertain times.