HOUSTON – Due to the recent financial struggles faced my many because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chickasaw Journal has suspended free papers for Houlka and Mantee.
Papers are still available in these areas in the racks.
There have been many calls about this, and to clarify, this is completely unrelated to the current requestor drive that is currently going on.
Instead, there has been a drop in advertising revenue to the extent that there is not enough money to print those papers for free distribution. This is only temporary, and papers are expected to resume in these areas soon, however, there is no set timetable as to when.
The requestors which are currently being collected by the Chickasaw Journal are still being collected.
The forms that are received will not immediately begin to receive a free paper. The paper has to collect 4,500 requestors, half of the county's population, before February 2021. At that point, if the needed number of forms have been received, they will be sent to the Postal Service office in Jackson, where random checks via phone/email will be performed to ensure that the forms are genuine, and not fabricated.
If all of this is satisfactory, then the Chickasaw Journal can begin free delivery to these people. So, anyone who has not returned one is urged to do so, as getting the required number and having them authenticated will reduce the Chickasaw Journal's postage rate by half or more. This is how the increase in free papers will be possible.
This only applies to citizens of Chickasaw County, who also have a Chickasaw County address.
Any questions about the requestors or the process of collecting them can be addressed by the staff of the Chickasaw Journal by calling (662) 456-3771.
The Chickasaw Journal is here to serve the community by covering the news, and it can only continue to do so with your cooperation and understanding in these difficult times.