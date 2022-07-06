HOUSTON – The Chickasaw Journal will no longer be publishing new issues after July.
The final issue will publish on July 27.
The Chickasaw Journal has served the county for over 100 years and has been the de facto town hall of the community.
The decision was not an easy one, however, despite having exceptional circulation numbers, there was not enough advertising revenue to continue to support the publication.
The increased cost of printing materials also played a key role in the decision.
Owned by Journal Inc., the Chickasaw Journal was one of six weekly newspapers that the company owns, the others being The Pontotoc Progress, The New Albany Gazette, The Southern Sentinel, The Monroe County Journal and The Itawamba County Times.
William Bronson, C.E.O of Journal Inc. had this to say.
“As a lifelong newsman that believes in the power of community journalism this is a very sad day. We have fought this decision for a few years. We hoped coming out of the pandemic local business would return. We had corrected the circulation issues and were very optimistic. However, with out-of-control inflation costs and very soft advertising support, we could not continue to operate at a loss. I am very sorry we have come to this junction in the road, because without the sunlight of community journalism the governed falls to a disadvantage to the governing. A community also loses the ability to celebrate its citizens and commemorate those that helped define and build a community. The Daily Journal will continue to keep a watchful eye in Chickasaw County and cover your story as best we can.”
This will not affect the dedication of the Chickasaw Journal staff, to continue reporting on the news in the county until the final issue.
“We are saddened by this outcome, however, we still have a duty,” said Robert Scott, Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. “We have a duty to the people of Chickasaw County to continue providing the same service that we have for all of these years.”
Scott, who took over as Editor in May 2019, was fresh out of college when he started.
“I graduated on a Saturday and started on a Monday. I have loved my time here and I am thankful that I was able to meet the people that I did, and I will always have a special place in my heart for the Chickasaw Journal. I wouldn’t trade my time spent here for anything.”