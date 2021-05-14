HOUSTON – With Memorial Day coming up on May 31, the Chickasaw Journal will have early deadlines for the paper that will be coming out on June 2.
This is due to the printing schedule, wherein the paper normally prints on Monday's, since Monday is a holiday, it will be printed on a Saturday.
This means that all deadlines are shifted up a day for advertising.
Any advertising will have to be in by 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.
Anyone with any questions is urged to contact the Chickasaw Journal at (662) 456-3771.
This is necessary in order for the Chickasaw Journal to arrive on time to you, the reader.
Thank you for your continued support of your hometown newspaper.