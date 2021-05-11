HOUSTON – The Chickasaw Journal is proud to announce Butch Arledge as its new Advertising Sales Representative.
A native of Chickasaw County, Arledge currently resides in Bruce with his wife, Vickie.
Arledge graduated from Woodland High School, and aside from a few odd jobs here and there on the side, he has had two jobs in the last 40 years.
He was recently furloughed from his job as a food sales representative for the area and he decided to try his hand at advertising sales.
“Yes, [I am excited to be selling advertising for the Chickasaw Journal],” said Arledge. “I am looking forward to talking to my old friends. I am back home, full circle.”
Arledge has jumped right in and is out and about the county talking to businesses and getting acquainted with the area, so if anyone runs into him, don't hesitate to say hello.